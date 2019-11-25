U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California used her latest trip to the Pee Dee region to debut her agenda for rural America.
Harris, who is running for president as a Democrat, spoke Sunday in Bennettsville.
She said she felt four areas of the plan would have special meaning for the Pee Dee: improving broadband access, addressing childcare deserts, improving teacher pay and providing for paid family leave.
Her plan calls for bringing broadband to 100% of homes by 2024.
Harris's plan calls for eliminating childcare deserts by providing additional training for childcare workers and limiting childcare payments to 7% of a person's income.
The plan also calls for a $10,000 job credit for jobs created in rural America.
Harris has visited South Carolina more than 10 times during her campaign, including stops in Hemingway to eat at Scott’s Barbeque, plus Florence and Hartsville for town halls. He also visited an African-American-owned business in Marion County. Before her Florence town hall, Harris also attended church that Sunday in Florence.
In June, Harris was pegged by oddsmakers as the favorite at +250 to receive the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. She has since fallen to +5000 behind eight other candidates to win the nomination.
Harris declared her campaign for president on Jan. 21.
She has been a member of the Senate since 2017. Prior to the Senate, she served as the 32nd California attorney general from 2011 to 2017. She served as district attorney for San Francisco from 2004 to 2011.
Harris was born in Oakland, California, to a Tamil Indian mother and a Jamaican father. She is a graduate of Howard University and the University of California Hastings School of Law.
The South Carolina Democratic Primary is scheduled for Feb. 29, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.