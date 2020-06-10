MARION, S.C. – Marion County Democratic Primary unofficial results from Tuesday night.
SC Senate District 30
Kent Williams -- 5,577 votes
76 percent
Patrick T. Richardson -- 1,759 votes
24 percent
SC House District 57
Lucas Atkinson -- 4,091 votes
60 percent
Miko Pickett -- 2,723 votes
40 percent
Marion County Sheriff
Brian Wallace – 5, 949 votes
80 percent
Lavon Rhames – 1, 442 votes
20 percent
Marion County Clerk of Court
Christie M. Gray -- 5,007 votes
69 percent
Bobby Page -- 2,281 votes
31 percent
Marion County Council District 1
John Q. Atkinson --656 votes
58 percent
Leroy Tart Jr. -- 471 votes
42 percent
Marion County Council District 2
Oscar Foxworth --748 votes
61 percent
Danny Ray TurnerJr. -- 485 votes
39 percent
Marion County Council District 6
Michael Hucks -- 296 votes
30 percent
Robin Turner -- 238 votes
28 percent
Matthew Small -- 238 votes
24 percent
Chad Page -- 181 votes
18 percent
