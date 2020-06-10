MARION, S.C. – Marion County Democratic Primary unofficial results from Tuesday night.

SC Senate District 30

Kent Williams -- 5,577 votes

76 percent

Patrick T. Richardson -- 1,759 votes

24 percent

SC House District 57

Lucas Atkinson -- 4,091 votes

60 percent

Miko Pickett -- 2,723 votes

40 percent

Marion County Sheriff

Brian Wallace – 5, 949 votes

80 percent

Lavon Rhames – 1, 442 votes

20 percent

Marion County Clerk of Court

Christie M. Gray -- 5,007 votes

69 percent

Bobby Page -- 2,281 votes

31 percent

Marion County Council District 1

John Q. Atkinson --656 votes

58 percent

Leroy Tart Jr. -- 471 votes

42 percent

Marion County Council District 2

Oscar Foxworth --748 votes

61 percent

Danny Ray TurnerJr. -- 485 votes

39 percent

Marion County Council District 6

Michael Hucks -- 296 votes

30 percent

Robin Turner -- 238 votes

28 percent

Matthew Small -- 238 votes

24 percent

Chad Page -- 181 votes

18 percent

