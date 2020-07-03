FLORENCE — Hot, sunny weather this weekend will be ideal for an Independence Day Weekend — fireworks and cookouts.
Socially distanced and responsibly done, taking into account rising COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina.
Temperatures Saturday in the Pee Dee should reach into the mid-90s with heat indices in the upper-90s with only a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
Along the coast there is forecast to be a higher-than-normal tide Sunday with the chance of rip currents along North Carolina beaches.
Darlington Raceway's annual Freedom Fest, which concludes with fireworks, fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and won't be taking place this weekend.
Darlington Country Club, though, still plans its annual fireworks display starting Saturday at 9 p.m.
In Florence County fire may be legal, but in the city of Florence shooting off fireworks is not legal, said Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department.
"Firework present a higher risk of injury and fire in the city, as our neighbors and their houses tend to closer together that in rural settings," Brandt said. "The loud noise generated by fireworks can have a negative effect on our veterans and our pets. In addition, smoke from the fireworks can be detrimental to our neighbors with health issues."
McLeod Safe Kids issued safety tips for fireworks around children, including avoiding sparklers for children and giving them glow sticks instead.
The organization also recommended that if a child suffers an eye injury from fireworks, parents, on the way to an emergency room, should not let the child touch the injured eye as that might worsen the injury.
