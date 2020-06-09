FLORENCE, S.C. — T.J. Joye and Darrin Yarborough will face off in November for the Florence County sheriff's office.
Joye received 54.06% of the votes and defeated Glen Kirby, the chief deputy with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, in Tuesday's Republican primary.
Yarborough received 80.4% of the votes and defeated Jody Lynch in the Democratic primary.
Frizell Moore has also indicated that he plans to run as a petition candidate in the race.
Republican primary
Joye currently serves as the director of security, athletic director and head football coach at the Carolina Academy near Lake City. He has held those positions since he retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol in January 2015.
He worked with the South Carolina Highway Patrol from Feb. 28, 1988, until his retirement. He worked in Dillon County from 1988 until 1996. He was promoted back to Florence County in 1996. Joye eventually returned as commanding officer of the eight-county Troop 5.
Joye also worked for about 10 years as post commander for the troop.
Kirby was appointed to the role of chief deputy after the retirement of the previous chief deputy around six years ago.
Kirby has spent most of his career with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Prior to his time with the sheriff’s office, Kirby spent about six months working for the city of Florence — he added that the city had a good training program — before he was hired to the sheriff’s office.
After graduating from Lake City High School, Kirby enrolled at Florence-Darlington Technical College, where he obtained a degree in criminal justice.
Democratic primary
Yarborough has been a law enforcement officer for 27 years. He spent more than 20 years working for the Florence County Sheriff's Office and also stints with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and the Darlington City Police Department. He currently works at Blue Line Shooting Center.
Lynch operates her own security and disaster-relief company.
After serving in the military, she moved with her then-husband to his home of Florence County. Lynch then joined the Florence Police Department and, later, the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
She ran against former Sheriff Kenney Boone in 2016 but lost.
