FLORENCE, S.C. — Sheriff's candidates T.J. Joye and Glen Kirby are set to participate in a virtual forum Thursday evening.
The forum will be hosted by the Florence County Republican Party and the Pee Dee Republican Women via a livestream on the Republican Party's Facebook page.
The Florence County Republican Party's Facebook page is located at facebook.com/FCGOP.
It will be moderated using questions that have been requested from the viewing audience, candidates, and others. In addition to questions received early, viewers will have the opportunity to text 843-230-5678 during the Forum.
Joye and Kirby will be given the opportunity to give opening and closing statements.
Joye currently serves as the director of security, athletic director and head football coach at the Carolina Academy near Lake City. He has held these positions since he retired as the commanding officer of the South Carolina Highway Patrol in January 2015.
Kirby currently serves as chief deputy of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
He worked with the South Carolina Highway Patrol from Feb. 28, 1988, until his retirement. He worked in Dillon County from 1988 until 1996. He was promoted back to Florence County in 1996. Joye eventually returned as commanding officer for the eight-county Troop 5.
The forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday evening.
