FLORENCE, S.C. — Two political newcomers, T.J. Joye and Glenn Kirby, are vying to become the Republican nominee for Florence County sheriff.
T.J. Joye
Joye currently serves as the director of security, athletic director and head football coach at the Carolina Academy near Lake City. He has held these positions since he retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol in January 2015.
He worked with the South Carolina Highway Patrol from Feb. 28, 1988, until his retirement. He worked in Dillon County from 1988 until 1996. He was promoted back to Florence County in 1996. Joye eventually returned as commanding officer for the eight-county Troop 5.
Joye also worked for about 10 years as post commander for the troop.
Friday afternoon, he said this was his favorite role because he was out working with the troopers in a hands-on way.
Joye also worked at the Florence County Sheriff's Office from 1985 until 1988.
After graduating from high school, Joye joined the South Carolina National Guard in 1984 and became a military police officer. He served as an MP for one year.
Joye graduated in 1983 from Hudgens Academy in Lynchburg. While in high school, he played football and also obtained an emergency medical technician's license. Joye also served as an EMT for Floyd Ambulance Service and as a volunteer firefighter for the Olanta Rural Fire Department.
He is from Olanta and currently lives near Lake City.
Why he's running
"One of the reasons I'm running is I want to restore honor and integrity to the Florence County Sheriff's Office," he said. "I want to bring that back. That's something that I think is very crucial. I think the morale right now is very low there in the sheriff's office. It's up to me as sheriff to be the leader and get it back where it needs to be. I have the experience. I was over eight counties. I get tickled when people ask me why [run for] sheriff. I say look, I was over eight counties, one of the largest being Horry County."
Glenn Kirby
Kirby currently serves as the chief deputy of the Florence County Sheriff's Office. He was appointed to the role of chief deputy after the retirement of the previous chief deputy around six years ago.
He said he liked his position as chief deputy because the ability to be involved in the day-to-day operations of the office. Kirby added that he was a little different from other chief deputies because he actually responds to calls and will serve as a manpower person.
Prior to his time with the sheriff's office, Kirby spent about six months working for the city of Florence — he added that the city had a good training program — before he was hired to the sheriff's office.
He said he had wanted to be a deputy since his time in high school.
"When I was in high school, I met some friends who were deputy sheriffs and I wanted to be a Florence County sheriff's deputy," Kirby said.
After graduating from Lake City High School, Kirby enrolled at Florence-Darlington Technical College where he obtained a degree in criminal justice.
Kirby grew up in Lake City.
Why he's running
"In the last six years, I've implemented some programs and I had the department going in the right direction as far as the crime rate," he said. "We've started special operations, we have the aviation unit — I didn't start the aviation unit — but, things that we've done, I've needed to keep them moving in the right direction. We can't be a department that's reactive. We can't just show up and answer a call and getting it over to an investigator. That's not the way it works anymore. You have to be in the crime areas to stop the crime."
The position
The position of sheriff is established by the state Constitution. The state Constitution also establishes that each county is elect a sheriff every four years. State code outlines the duties and obligations of the sheriff position including enforcement of the laws and maintenance of records required by law.
From 2004 to January 2020, the position of sheriff was filled by Republican Kenney Boone. In 2019, Boone was arrested and suspended. Former Florence County Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes was appointed interim sheriff. In 2020, Boone pleaded guilty to two charges and was permanently removed from the office by Gov. Henry D. McMaster. Barnes will serve until Boone's permanent replacement is elected in November.
Plans if elected
Joye said he wants to bring accountability and integrity back to the Florence County Sheriff's Office. He added that wanted to work to increase deputies' salaries. Joye indicated a desire to restructure the office — he said the office was basically structured the same way it was when he was there in the 1980s with the addition of specialized units since — and put more deputies and double the number of investigators in the department.
He also said he would decline any pay increase for himself until the deputies were paid more.
Joye also called for increased training for deputies and detention center employees, more visibility by deputies to deter crime, and improved technology use by the sheriff's office.
Kirby said he would be out working with the officers in the community. He also said he wanted to avoid working behind a desk, he wanted to be out working and not be a politician. He added that he wouldn't ask his officers to do anything he wouldn't do.
He added that he would continue to use data to determine the higher crime areas in the county. Kirby said that if the sheriff's office maintains a presence in these areas, it will deter crime and, hopefully, eventually push the bad elements out of the county.
Kirby also spoke about using the school buildings that are empty because of the COVID-19 shutdowns to train officers to respond in an emergency at those schools.
Campaign finances
Joye and Kirby have alternated the lead in fundraising for the race. As of April 10, Joye had $66,043.86 in contributions on hand, having raised $160,372.91 since he announcing his campaign in December 2018. Kirby currently has $53,350.86 in contributions on hand, having raised $134,870 since beginning his campaign in mid-2019.
Next steps
The primary election is scheduled for June 9. The winner will take on the winner of the Democratic primary, either Jody Lynch or Darrin Yarborough. Frizell Moore has indicated that he will be running as a petition candidate.
