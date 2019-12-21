FLORENCE, S.C. — Joseph Fleming became the latest candidate Saturday to join the race for an at-large seat on the Florence City Council.
Fleming announced his campaign at the fellowship hall of Elizabeth Baptist Church Saturday morning.
"It was a great opportunity to serve," Fleming said Friday afternoon. "My passion is service. I think I can definitely benefit Florence. I'm young, ambitious. I really feel like I have a passion for serving others. I really think I can improve the quality of life for residents of Florence."
The city council race will be Fleming's first time running for office.
However, Fleming just finished the Clyburn and Black Campaign School fellowships where he learned how campaigns work. He also participated in a program with a Cleveland city councilman in which he served as a councilman for a day.
Fleming was born in Florence but raised in Lake City.
He attended Lake City High School, where he graduated with honors in 2011. He attended Palmetto Boys State during his high school years.
After Lake City, he attended Coastal Carolina University, where he majored in political science with a cognate in philosophy.
Fleming graduated from Coastal Carolina in 2015. Fleming then attended Savannah State University, where he graduated with a master's degree in public administration.
Fleming did an administrative internship with the city of Lake City during his college career. He also participated as a mayor's fellow in the city of Columbia under Steve Benjamin.
After school, Fleming returned to Florence County and began working for Man2Man Fatherhood Initiative as an interventionist.
Fleming said he worked directly with men in the community, teaching them to become better fathers — he emphasized economic stability, co-parenting, and the importance of making one's child support payments.
Fleming currently works as a youth offender rehabilitation counselor working with young men between 17 and 29.
There are two at-large seats on the council up for election in 2020.
Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake and Councilman Glynn Willis hold those seats currently.
Williams-Blake, a member of the council since 2008, previously confirmed that she would not be running.
Willis has not yet announced plans for 2020.
Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes and Chaquez McCall have announced candidacies for a seat on the council. There was also another person in the Florence Christmas Parade with signs indicating he was running for the city council.
