JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The city of Johnsonville has made changes to daily operating procedures and closed some public venues to protect its citizens, customers and employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have met with City Administrator Jim Smith, and we have decided to take a proactive approach to this pandemic rather than be reactive,” Johnsonville Mayor Johnny Hanna said.
The following temporary procedure changes are effective immediately in Johnsonville:
• No visitors or walk-in payments are allowed at City Hall. Customers are required to make payments at the drive-thru window.
• The Community Building is closed and not available for public or private events.
• The city will not disconnect any water service for nonpayment in order to give customers extra time to make payments. The city will continue to read meters and send bills, and customers are encouraged not to build big account balances.
• City employees who must interact with customers have been instructed to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines.
Hanna and the Johnsonville City Council urge all citizens to stay calm during the coronavirus pandemic and use these common-sense practices:
• Avoid close interaction with other people and use social distancing.
• Avoid public gatherings of 50 or more persons.
• Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with warm soapy water.
• Use sensible buying habits and do not hoard products that may prevent others from spreading the virus.
“The city is simply urging citizens and customers not to panic and keep Johnsonville safe.
Together we will get through these difficult times,” Hanna said.
The city of Johnsonville will continue to monitor the continuously changing situation with the Covid-19 virus pandemic and issue updates as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.