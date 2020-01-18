FLORENCE, S.C. — With more than six decades of farming experience under his belt, Sidi Limehouse imparts a lot of wisdom about farming and life in general to those who will listen.
Those who know him say he is always glad to help others, especially young farmers, just getting started in the business.
At 80 years of age, the Johns Island produce and flower farmer was named the 2019 Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo South Carolina Farmer of the Year.
Limehouse talked informally with attendees of the 8th annual S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo at the Florence Center, during one of several Lunch ‘n Learn sessions on Thursday. He was joined by his lifelong partner, Louise Bennett, who runs the roadside stand where they sell fruits, vegetables and flowers; and Zack Snipes, Clemson Cooperative Extension Service horticulture agent who nominated him for the honor.
Using a walker for mobility, Limehouse entered the room, took a seat at a table where the first attendee in the room was seated, and began chatting. He conducted the entire session from that seat, as a slide show flashed photos of his farming business behind him.
In a media advisory, Denise Attaway of Clemson University said Limehouse suffers from “spinal stenosis, a narrowing of spaces within the spine, which can put pressure on nerves that travel through the spine … This doesn’t stop him from climbing up on a tractor although getting down can sometimes be tricky.”
“I grow vegetables and a few flowers,” Limehouse told the group that joined him at the table and nearby. “I plant a variety, but not a lot of any one thing.”
He is a firm believer in rotating crops.
In fact, he grows more than 50 varieties of fruits and vegetables on his Rosebank Farms of 60 acres. He also grows a variety of flowers.
“I had a romantic idea of selling flowers beside the road,” Bennett said.
It has blossomed into a thriving business.
Among the produce Limehouse grows are carrots, lettuce, cabbage, okra, watermelon, Jerusalem artichokes and his favorite, tomatoes.
He said tomatoes are his main crop and he was the first in the area to grow heirloom tomatoes.
Along with the edible produce are various varieties of flowers, including thousands of hydrangeas, which Bennett says are the farm's best-selling flowers.
The fruits, vegetables and flowers are sold from a roadside stand he has operated on Johns Island at various locations for nearly 30 years. Sales from the roadside stand represent about 80 percent of the enterprise’s total revenue, according to S.C. AgriBiz and Farm Expo literature.
Bennett said they started out selling flowers wholesale, but now sell them strictly at the roadside stand.
She said the market changed, and they have adjusted to it. Now about one-fifth of their income comes from the flowers.
“You have to adapt to changes,” she said. “You make changes every year.”
Adapting to change is what makes them so successful.
She said the key to success is having the best quality possible to offer customers.
“My philosophy is that if I wouldn’t buy it, we don’t sell it,” she said.
Bennett said she hears people say things like your asparagus looks nothing like the one sold in the supermarket.
“We sell it loose; we charge twice as much, but people will buy it,” she said.
“I am at the stand every day, all day,” she said. “You have to know your customers.”
Bennett said tourists make up a lot of their clientele. She said they are willing to pay a little more for good quality, fresh produce that looks good.
She said most of her customers are well-educated, have money and care about what they eat.
The less perfect produce doesn’t go to waste. Food banks pick it up.
“We are small but much diversified,” Bennett said.
Most of their crops not sold at the roadside stand are sold to GrowFood Carolina, a local food distributor specializing in selling directly to Charleston restaurants and local grocery stores.
Limehouse said that when he graduated from high school and went off the Clemson University to earn a degree in agricultural engineering there were about seven restaurants in the area. Now there are more than 70.
He said his father started farming and was in the cattle and hog business. Farming has changed and what he grows may have changed, but Limehouse’s work ethic is the same.
He cares about the environment, conservation, the people who work for him, treating them like family, and is open to new ideas and change. He lends his equipment and a helping hand to others. He participates in research projects and is constantly seeking to improve the farming industry.
“He is a community icon,” Snipes said.
Snipes said Limehouse will help anyone get started in farming and share his knowledge freely. He mentors young farmers.
“I really admire him,” Snipes said.
