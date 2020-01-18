Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 12:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 21.78 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 21.8 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET...FLOODING WILL AFFECT SWAMP AND TIMBERLANDS WHILE ALSO DISRUPTING LOGGING OPERATIONS. OPERATIONS WILL LIKELY CEASE AND EQUIPMENT NOT PREVIOUSLY MOVED WILL REMAIN TRAPPED. SOME FARMLAND WILL HAVE MINOR FLOODING ESPECIALLY AROUND BRITTON NECK. &&