FLORENCE, S.C. — A former Morning News journalist is the first Republican to declare his intention to run for at-large seat on the Florence City Council.
John Sweeney, who worked as a political reporter for the Morning News prior to getting hired by Congressman Tom Rice in 2013, announced his candidacy Friday in a video posted to social media and his campaign website.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Florence City Council,” Sweeney said in a statement issued Friday morning. “I have dedicated my career to bettering the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. From my time as a journalist, working as part of a local congressional staff, and in regional economic development, I have always worked to give back to the community that has given me so much. Given my experience, I know I can provide new leadership that will help Florence embark on a bright new chapter of our city’s history.”
Sweeney currently works as a business development director for the Northeastern Strategic Alliance, a job he started in 2016. From 2013 to 2016, he worked as a Pee Dee regional representative for Tom Rice, a Republican elected to the newly re-created Congressional District 7 seat in 2012.
He worked as a political reporter for the Morning News and a digital journalist with WBTW News 13 after serving as an editor of the Weekly Observer in Hemingway.
Sweeney is a 2009 graduate of Francis Marion University. At Francis Marion, he majored in mass communications with a minor in theater.
In his announcement video, Sweeney said he first came to Florence to visit Francis Marion and after he graduated from the university, he knew he wanted to call South Carolina's Magic City home.
He is married and he and his wife have a daughter.
There are two at-large seats on the city council up for election in 2020.
The Florence City Council consists of seven members: three council members elected from geographic districts, three elected from the city as a whole, and the mayor who is also elected by the whole city.
Elections for these seats are divided into two cycles. The three geographic seats and one at-large seat are elected every four years and were elected in 2018. The remaining seats, two at-large and the mayor, are elected every four years and are up for election in 2020.
Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake was reelected to one at-large seat in 2016. Williams-Blake, a member of the council since 2008, previously confirmed that she would not be running.
Councilman Glynn Willis holds the other at-large seat after getting elected in 2016. He will be joined by Chaquez T. McCall, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes, and Osbbie Scipio in the Democratic primary for the seats.
Sweeney is the only known Republican to declare for the seat. As of Friday, he would face the two winners of the Democratic primary in the general election. The two highest vote-getters of the three would be elected to the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.