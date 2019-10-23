FLORENCE, S.C. – Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination for President, will make a campaign stop at Wilson High School on Saturday afternoon.
Biden will hold a town hall at 1 p.m. Saturday.
He is also expected to make remarks at 11 a.m. Sunday at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville.
According to oddsmakers, Biden has the second-highest odds (+400) of becoming the Democratic nominee behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren (-115 as of Oct. 22). When Biden entered the race, he was the favorite, but his odds have fallen as Warren's have risen.
Biden served as vice president from 2009-2017 under Barack Obama.
Prior to being elected to the role, Biden served as a U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973-2009. A native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden moved with his family to Delaware at age 10. He passed the bar in 1969 and became a member of the New Castle County Council in 1970, serving in that role until he was elected to the Senate. Biden attended the University of Delaware – he doubled majored in history and political science – and the Syracuse University College of Law.
The doors for the town hall are scheduled to open at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The public can RSVP to the town hall at mobilize.us/joebidensc/event/145087/.
Wilson High School is located at 1411 E. Old Marion Highway in Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.