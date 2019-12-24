FLORENCE, S.C. — Several Pee Dee legislators were among 14 current or former elected officials to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this month.
Williamsburg County Councilmen Jonathan “Joe” Miller, Eddie Woods Jr., Torrance Wilson and Dillon County Councilman Archie Scott have endorsed Biden, according to a news release from the campaign.
Biden also was endorsed by former Williamsburg County Councilman W.B. Wilson.
He was previously endorsed by State Rep. Robert Williams from Darlington and Florence counties and Florence County Councilman Alphonso “Al” Bradley.
Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama.
Prior to being elected vice president, Biden served as a U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973 to 2009. A native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden moved with his family to Delaware at age 10. He passed the bar in 1969 and became a member of the New Castle County Council in 1970, serving in that role until he was elected to the Senate.
Biden attended the University of Delaware — he double majored in history and political science — and the Syracuse University College of Law.
