FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 3,500 people in Florence County have filed for initial unemployment benefits since March 15.
That number is nearly double the total from a week ago.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced Thursday morning that 1,685 people filed for initial claims unemployment in Florence County between March 29 and April 4.
Those 1,685 join 553 people who filed between March 15-21 and the 1,257 people who filed for benefits between March 22-28 for a total of 3,495 people in Florence County since shutdowns were implemented on the state and federal levels to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
These 3,495 people filing for unemployment benefits are joined by 2,085 people – It's not very likely that these people have found jobs – who filed in February for a combined total of 5,549 people that have claimed they are unemployed in Florence County.
In Darlington County, an additional 1,685 people have filed for unemployment benefits since the shutdowns began: 849 people during the week of March 29-April 4, 646 people during the week of March 22-28 and 190 people from March 15-21. Combined with the 1,040 people who filed for unemployment benefits in February, 2,725 people have claimed unemployment in Darlington County.
In the six-county Pee Dee region, 12,914 people have filed initial claims for unemployment since March 14. South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce data indicates that 356 people filed for benefits in Marion County between March 29 and April 4 for a total of 1,330 people since March 14, 317 people filed in Williamsburg County for a total of 1,239 people, 237 filed in Dillon County for a total of 433 and 382 filed in Marlboro County for a total of 627 people.
Combined with the number of people unemployed in February and assuming that all of the claims are approved, the unemployment rates have risen by 144.55% in the Pee Dee. In Florence County, the rate rose from 3.06% in February to 8.27% currently, an increase of 169.99%. In Darlington County, the rate rose from 3.54% to 9.32%, an increase of 162.98%. In Marion County, the rate rose from 4.75% to 10.81%, an increase of 127.81%. In Williamsburg County, the rate increased from 4.91% to 10.25%, an increase of 108.57%. In Dillon County, the rate increased from 4.52% to 7.93%, an increase of 75.5%. In Marlboro County, the rate increased from 4.71% to 11.509%, an increase of 144.2%.
The increases in the Pee Dee are less than the state average. Since March 15, 180,928 people have filed unemployment claims in the state. That includes more than 85,000 people who filed for unemployment for the one week ending April 4, a 31% increase from the week before. If all of these claims are approved, this would raise the state's unemployment rate from 2.45% to 10.01%, an increase of 308.28%.
Horry County, adjacent to the Pee Dee, has seen an unemployment rate increase of 400.19% since March 15, assuming that all of the claims are approved. From March 29-April 4, 10,098 people filed for unemployment benefits in Horry County on top of 9,672 people filing from March 22-28, and 5,258 people from March 15-21. If all of these claims are approved, Horry's unemployment rate would increase from 4.23% to 21.17%.
Other hard-hit counties include Greenville (9,919 people last week), Charleston County (7,315) and Richland County (5,848).
The department of employment and workforce said it has had to quadruple the number of call center workers needed to process claims, and it has paid out almost $18.5 million since March 15.
Workers who are furloughed but still get some kind of payment or benefit from their employer will be eligible for unemployment benefits, according to an executive order signed Wednesday by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Nationally, 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, meaning that since the shutdowns began, 16.8 million people, or 10% of the nation's workforce, have lost jobs as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
According to Worldometers.info, 459,699 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
