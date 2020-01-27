FLORENCE, S.C. — The Housing Authority of Florence and SC Works Pee Dee will host a job fair Thursday.
The fair, according to a flyer, will feature both local and national employers.
SC Works is an effort of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the Commission of the Blind, Adult Education, and the S.C. Department of Vocational Rehabilitation to leverage the state’s workforce system “by providing services such as career guidance, job referrals, and testing and training to meet the needs of job seekers, employers and those looking to further their careers.”
The Housing Authority of Florence serves approximately 1,500 families in Florence, Dillon, Marlboro and Chesterfield counties. The authority offers low-income families seniors and veterans the opportunity to rent an affordable residence, whether apartments or single-family homes.
The job fair is scheduled to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 117A June Lane in Florence. The fair will be open to veterans from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and to the general public from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Job seekers are reminded to come dressed to impress.
For more information, contact SC Works Pee Dee at 843-519-1245.
