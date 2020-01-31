FLORENCE, S.C. — The Friends of the Florence County Library will kick off African-American History month at 6 p.m. Thursday with celebrated author Jeffrey Blount.
Blount is an Emmy award-winning television director with a 34-year NBC career during which he directed a decade of "Meet the Press," "The Today Show," and "NBC Nightly News." He is an accomplished public speaker, commenting on issues of race, social justice and writing.
In June, Blount announced the launch of his third novel, "The Emancipation of Evan Walls." The novel follows the pattern of critical praise given to his first two novels, "Almost Snow White" (USA Best Book Awards) and "Hating Heidi Foster" (Readers Favorite Book Award).
In addition to novel writing, Blount is a noted documentary scriptwriter for films and interactive displays in the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, America I AM: The African American Imprint at the National Constitution Center, The Museum at Bethel Woods, at the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, and others. These projects have won Cine Golden Eagle Awards, Muse Awards and a Thea Award.
The author will answer questions and personalize books after the presentation.
