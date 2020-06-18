FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily had the debate stage to himself Thursday evening.
Jebaily was the only candidate to appear for a debate hosted by the Florence County Democratic Party Thursday evening. His opponent in the race for the Democratic nomination for Florence mayor, Teresa Myers Ervin, did not attend the debate due to another engagement.
Panelist Brenda Montgomery asked Jebaily the first question. She asked Jebaily what he would do, if elected mayor, to address race relations in the city.
"Race relations is something I've been working on my entire life," Jebaily said. "It is nothing new to me. It is something that comes natural to me because in my mind there's the human race and we all stem from that. When you look at each other and you look in people's hearts, that's the breakdown right there. That's where we find the connect with each other."
He added that those connections help build relationships which, in turn, make it difficult for a person to be racist to another person.
Jebaily added that at the governmental level, officials should be aware of systemic racism and work proactively to counter it including on issues involving law enforcement and hiring and firing.
He also said he would call a meeting with the city manager and directors to address the issue of racism in the city and to encourage the city staff to hire in a way that was reflective of the community.
Myers Ervin represents City Council District 1, which includes northwest Florence. Jebaily holds one of three at-large seats on the council. Both candidates for the nomination were reelected in 2018 to four-year terms.
The runoff was necessitated because none of the three candidates in the race won 50% of the votes to win the nomination.
Myers Ervin received 47.04% and Jebaily received 44.01% of the vote to advance to the runoff over Barry McFadden.
The runoff is scheduled for June 23. The winner will face Republican Bryan Braddock on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
