COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr.'s bill to standardize the collection of municipal business license taxes in South Carolina should be headed to the Senate Thursday.
The bill, H.B. 4431, was unanimously approved, 104-0, by the South Carolina House of Representatives on second reading Wednesday morning.
The House Labor, Commerce, and Industry standing committee provided a favorable report on the bill last Tuesday.
A special subcommittee of the House Labor, Commerce, and Industry standing committee gave a favorable report to the bill earlier in the 2020 legislative session after receiving testimony from several business owners.
Jordan introduced the bill on April 9, 2019, and it was referred to the Labor, Commerce, and Industry standing committee on the same day.
The bill has several sponsors including Democrats Roger Kirby and Robert Williams.
Kirby represents House District 61, which includes southern Florence County and eastern Marion County.
Williams represents House District 62, which includes central Darlington and two parts of western Florence County.
H.B. 4431 changes the system of collection to a standardized system including application forms, renewal dates, appeals procedures, classifications of businesses, and the establishment of a standard collection portal.
The bill is strongly supported by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has been advocating for such a standardization bill for nearly a decade.
“We commend and thank the South Carolina House of Representatives, Speaker Lucas, Chairman Sandifer, and sponsor Representative Jay Jordan for making H.4431 a priority and putting in the work to get this bill passed,” Ted Pitts, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a media advisory. “This bill will help our state’s small businesses by reforming the state’s burdensome and complex business license tax system. We now call on the Senate to take up and pass this important piece of legislation.”
After an expected third and final reading Thursday morning, the bill will head to Senate for approval by that body. If approved by the Senate, the bill will then head to Gov. Henry McMaster for signature to become law.
