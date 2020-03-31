FLORENCE, S.C. — Neither rain nor tears in her eyes could keep Janie Cantey from delivering the mail Tuesday afternoon.
Cantey, a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, was delivering mail for the very last time to the neighborhood surrounding and named for Briggs Elementary School.
"I've had tears in my eyes all day," she said to one woman who came outside to speak with her.
Cantey's tears are understandable given that she has delivered the mail to the neighborhood for nearly 34 years.
The woman with whom Cantey spoke asked her when her 34th anniversary would have been.
Cantey answered July.
Then, Cantey added that her husband asked her to retire so as to avoid more exposure to the coronavirus that has infected over 1,000 Palmetto State residents including 19 people who have residences in Florence.
To mark Cantey's retirement, many residents on Congaree Street tied balloons to their mailboxes.
Several people, Cantey said, have encouraged her to take the balloons with her.
But, Cantey politely declined, saying she could not fit all of them into her truck, which was filled with mail Tuesday afternoon.
One woman posted to the Briggs Neighborhood Watch Facebook page indicating that she and her dog were going to miss Cantey. The dog especially because Cantey provided him a daily treat.
