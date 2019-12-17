FLORENCE, S.C. — A Democratic challenger to Sen. Lindsey Graham paid a visit to the Pee Dee on Tuesday.
Jamie Harrison, the leading Democratic fundraiser in the race, visited Dillon for a meet-and-greet event Tuesday afternoon at the Manning Baptist Church. Harrison also held a community lunch event in Marion Tuesday morning.
He spoke with the Morning News regarding his campaign before the Dillon County event.
"We trying to start to spend more time in the Pee Dee," Harrison said. "The Pee Dee is so important to my campaign."
The Pee Dee, Harrison said, was one the most rural areas of the state and a real thrust of his campaign was about revitalizing rural communities.
One of the issues he believes will resonate with voters in the region is bringing opportunity into the area.
As a native of Oraneburg, he said, he understood the issues affecting rural communities in the state.
Harrison was born in Orangeburg to a 16-year-old mother and raised by his grandparents.
He listed infrastructure, quality of schools — the Pee Dee is the home of the infamous Corridor of Shame— and the inability to retain young talent as major issues.
Broadband, water and sewer, and roads are other infrastructure issues he plans to address. It's hard for communities that don't have good roads or broadband access to attract economic development opportunities.
Many of the smaller communities in the state are shrinking, Harrison said. The loss of the youth robs the communities of their leaders of tomorrow.
"We've got to figure out how we stop that," Harrison said.
Another issue he spoke about was health care.
Four rural communities, he said, had seen hospitals close, many thousands did not have access to health care due to the Republican refusal to expand Medicaid, and 12 counties do not currently have an OBGYN.
Broadband also has an affect on health care as communities without broadband lack the ability to access telehealth services.
"The Pee Dee has not gotten the attention it deserves or needs," Harrison said.
Harrison also said he visited Florence and Lake City on the campaign trail.
In his youth, Harrison served in the United States Senate Youth Program.
Harrison attended and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Harrison won a scholarship to Yale after high school. At Yale, he majored in political science. Harrison graduated from Yale in 1998.
After Yale, he served as a teacher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson and as COO of the College Summit.
Harrison also worked for Rep. Jim Clyburn after Yale.
He shared a story about working for Clyburn with those attending the meet-and-greet Tuesday.
One night, Harrison was working late in his office when he noticed a cleaning woman standing outside his door. He asked the woman if she needed to come and clean.
She said yes and began to tidy up his office. While doing so, she kept looking at a picture of Harrison's mother on the wall.
After paying several compliments about his office, the woman asked him if he was from South Carolina. Yes, Harrison answered. Then, she asked if he was from Orangeburg. Again, he answered yes.
The woman then told him she knew his mother and remembered when she left school to have him.
Both of them cried about their reunion inside the Capitol building.
Harrison graduated from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2004.
Harrison has also served as executive director of the House Democratic Caucus, as vice chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, as a lobbyist for the Podesta Group and for United Way Worldwide and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.
He became chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party in 2013, the first African American to hold the role. He served in this role until 2017.
Harrison also ran for Democratic National Committee chairman in 2017 and eventually became an associate chair.
Harrison and Graham are the only two candidates to raise more than $1 million in the race. So far, Graham has raised $12.901 million and Harrison has raised $4.031 million.
No other candidate has raised more than $57,907.64 for the race.
