FLORENCE, S.C. — A celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of an African American settlement in Florence County will have to wait one year.
Terry James, the director of the Jamestown Foundation, said that a celebration planned to mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown, a settlement in the Mars Bluff area in eastern Florence County, would be delayed by a year because of the threat posed by COVID-19.
"The risk is too high," James said.
A celebration, Come Celebrate Jamestown, to mark the founding of the settlement has been held each year for 31 years.
The settlement was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019. The property contains the James cemetery and a Reconstruction-era cabin that belonged to Tony and Jan James.
The foundation’s next goal is to restore the last standing cabin on the property. James said it will cost approximately $150,000 to completely restore the cabin.
The settlement was founded in 1870 by Ervin James, a former slave. He purchased the land that the settlement would be developed on from two white landowners, Eli McKissick and Mary Poston, a move that was risky for all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.