FLORENCE, S.C. — Erica James, assistant professor of psychology at Francis Marion University, received the African-American Faculty & Staff Coalition’s Diversity Award at the organization’s annual 19th annual gala Thursday night on campus.
The award, given annually by the coalition, highlights the work of individuals who are dedicated to celebrating diversity and inclusiveness at FMU and beyond. Organizers noted James’ commitment to encouraging inclusivity, especially within the FMU student body.
James is a native of Dothan, Ala., who joined the FMU faculty in 2015. She received her bachelor of science in psychology from the College of Charleston, her master of science in applied psychology from Francis Marion University and her doctoral internship at the University of South Carolina as a part of her doctorate in counseling psychology from the University of Georgia.
The presentation of the award was one of many highlights from the event. The AAFSC also recognized 12 recipients of AAFSC-sponsored scholarships during the gala.
Maggie Wallace Glover, the first African-American woman to serve as a South Carolina state senator, provided the event’s keynote address.
FMU President Fred Carter announced that the university would also begin the process of establishing a study-abroad program with an institution on the African continent. The university plans to have the program in place by the spring of 2021.
The 12 scholarships are provided with AAFSC fundraising, as well as support from Francis Marion. The AAFSC funds named scholarships for Freda Campbell Wilson, Joseph E. Heyward, Leroy “Pete” Peterson, Rebecca Lunn, and Dorothy Harris.
Teresa McDuffie, FMU’s network administrator, was also awarded the newly created Outstanding Service Award, which recognizes AAFSC members for their dedication to the coalition.
The AAFSC was founded at FMU in 1995 to stimulate and enhance cultural awareness, and to promote professional development and welfare among faculty, staff and students.
