DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two of the three incumbents facing challengers in Tuesday’s primaries in Darlington County were defeated.
Challenger James Hudson Jr. defeated Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Hudson had 56.53 percent of the votes to Chavis’ 43.47 percent.
Darlington County Councilman Robert L. "Bobby" Kilgo also lost.
Sheriff
Hudson will face Republican Michael August in the general election in November.
Hudson, a native of Hartsville, has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience.
He began in law enforcement at the Glenn Campbell Detention Center in 1996. A year later, he was hired by the sheriff's office and spent 10 years in the patrol division including time as a shift supervisor. He then worked as a criminal investigator and a patrol commander under Wayne Byrd before becoming chief of police in Hartsville.
He currently works with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Chavis was elected Darlington County sheriff in 2016 when he beat former Sheriff Wayne Byrd in the Democratic primary. In the general election, he did not face opposition.
County Council District I
Angie Stone Godbold has upset Darlington County Council member Robert L. “Bobby” Kilgo, a Republican, in the race for Council District I.
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Godbold has received 64.65 percent of the votes while Kilgo, an attorney, received 35.35 percent of the votes in the race for Council District I in Darlington County.
Godbold is the daughter of Jim Stone, a 50-year veteran of the Darlington Fire Department.
Council District 1 includes central eastern Darlington County including the northern half of the city of Darlington and an area north of U.S. 52.
County Council District 5
Incumbent Marvin "Le" Flowers, a Republican, will retain his seat on the Darlington County Council as he defeated challenger Joe Ard in the Council District 5 race. With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Flowers had 59.18 percent of the votes, and Ard had 40.82 percent.
Council District 5 includes an area south of the city of Darlington but north of Interstate 20 and also includes a swath of land around S.C. 151 as it runs from Darlington to Hartsville.
Ard is a retired lieutenant with the South Carolina State Police. He ran previously against Robert Williams in the House District 62 Democratic primary in 2018.
Two other seats were up for election to the Darlington County Council. Councilwoman Joyce Wingate Thomas, a Democrat, ran unopposed to represent Council District 3. Vice Chair J. Lewis Brown, a Republican, ran unopposed for Council District 7.
