Airport Officer Killed 1

Florence County Sheriff's cruisers sit Sunday morning by a Florence Regional Airport Police cruiser on the east side of the airport grounds.

 MATTHEW ROBERTSON/MORNING NEWS

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – James Edward Bell is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Effingham.

The arraignment has been scheduled for 10 a.m. according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby of the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

Bell, 37, is accused of shooting and killing Florence Regional Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon, during a traffic stop on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, Winkeler was conducting a traffic stop at the airport when he was shot and killed.

Bell allegedly fled the area but was later captured by Florence County Sheriff’s deputies at a used car dealership on U.S. 52. 

It is not yet known what charges Bell faces. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

