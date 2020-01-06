EFFINGHAM, S.C. – James Edward Bell is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Effingham.
The arraignment has been scheduled for 10 a.m. according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Bell, 37, is accused of shooting and killing Florence Regional Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon, during a traffic stop on Sunday morning.
According to a release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, Winkeler was conducting a traffic stop at the airport when he was shot and killed.
Bell allegedly fled the area but was later captured by Florence County Sheriff’s deputies at a used car dealership on U.S. 52.
It is not yet known what charges Bell faces.
