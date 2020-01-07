FLORENCE, S.C. — James Edward Bell had a long history with law enforcement before he allegedly robbed a Florence convenience store and fatally shot Florence Regional Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Winkeler during the weekend.
Bell was released from prison in Florida on Feb. 3, 2017.
According to records of the Florida Department of Corrections, Bell was kept in close custody. A volunteer manual located online indicates close-custody inmates can only be moved with restraints and under armed guard.
Bell had just completed a 15-year sentence for four counts of third-degree grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of fleeing from a law enforcement official, and one count of burglary of an occupied structure.
Bell was originally sentenced to three years' probation for those charges on March 14, 2002. At the same time, sentence was suspended on two misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and one count of criminal mischief involving an amount between $200 and $1,000.
That probation started on March 14, 2002, and it was revoked Nov. 6, 2002.
Records of the Miami-Dade clerk of court's office indicate charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence were filed on June 24, 2002, and the case was dismissed on July 15, 2002.
Then, Bell was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Bell appealed the decision to revoke his probation to Florida's Third District Court of Appeals — serving Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties in southern Florida — and that appeal was denied on July 30, 2003.
However, the court remanded the case to the trial court for the court to file order for the reasons for revoking Bell's probation.
That order was filed.
Bell then appealed for post-conviction relief.
That appeal was denied. An order denying the appeal was filed on Oct. 17, 2005.
Bell filed an appeal on Nov. 27, 2005.
A mandate affirming his sentence of 15 years was filed on Jan. 18, 2006.
The state of Florida was represented by Congressman Charlie Crist at the hearing. Crist was serving as the state's attorney general at the time. Then, he was elected governor in 2006 and to Congress in 2016.
Bell was also sentenced to one year and six months in jail on Jan. 25, 2001, for fleeing law enforcement, resisting an officer with violence, and two counts of battery on a first responder.
Those offenses took place on Oct. 7, 1999.
According to records of the Florida Department of Corrections, Bell served 30 days in jail from March 2, 2001, to April 1, 2001.
