FLORENCE, S.C. — James Edward Bell will face multiple charges from multiple agencies following an alleged armed robbery and the shooting of a Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer Sunday.
Bell, 37, has been booked into the Florence County Detention Center and charged with armed robbery by the sheriff’s office. He is accused of robbing the Petro Shopping Center, located at 3001 TV Road. Bell’s booking photo shows a large bump on the left side of his nearly bald head.
Charges are expected to be filed by the State Law Enforcement Division later today related to the shooting of officer Jackson Ryan Wikeler, 26, of Dillon during a traffic stop at the Florence Regional Airport.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified Winkeler in a news release Sunday.
SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said Sunday that Bell was being processed into the Florence County Detention Center and that the exact charges he’ll face will be released once the warrants have been filed.
Bell is scheduled to be arraigned at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
