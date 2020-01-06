FLORENCE, S.C. – The body of slain Florence Regional Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler will travel Monday evening past the airport one last time on his way home to Dillon County.
Winkeler's body is expected to be taken along West Palmetto Street from its intersection with Interstate 95 to Williamson Road (S.C. 327) after the completion of an autopsy Monday afternoon in Charleston.
The autopsy is expected to be completed at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.
The Florence County Fire Service has been asked to show its respect and is encouraged to meet at the airport at 5:30 p.m.
Winkeler, 26, was killed on Sunday after a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport. In addition to the airport, Winkeler also worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Latta Fire Department, according to his Facebook page. He lived in Floydale in Dillon County. Winkeler attended to Latta High School.
