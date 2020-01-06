Airport Officer Killed

Florence County Sheriff's deputies stand Sunday with the American flag at Florence Regional Airport lowered to half-staff in honor of the airport public safety officer who was shot and killed Sunday morning during a traffic stop on airport property.

 Florence County Sheriff’s Office Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – The body of slain Florence Regional Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler will travel Monday evening past the airport one last time on his way home to Dillon County. 

Winkeler's body is expected to be taken along West Palmetto Street from its intersection with Interstate 95 to Williamson Road (S.C. 327) after the completion of an autopsy Monday afternoon in Charleston.

The autopsy is expected to be completed at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

The Florence County Fire Service has been asked to show its respect and is encouraged to meet at the airport at 5:30 p.m.

Winkeler, 26, was killed on Sunday after a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport. In addition to the airport, Winkeler also worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Latta Fire Department, according to his Facebook page. He lived in Floydale in Dillon County. Winkeler attended to Latta High School. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

