DILLON, S.C. — A Pee Dee lawmaker has been named to a House committee working to determine what the state should do with Santee Cooper.
State Rep. Jackie “Coach” Hayes has been named to a special committee of Ways and Means members by House Speaker James H. “Jay” Lucas.
Hayes, a Democrat, represents House District 55, which includes most of Dillon County, eastern Marlboro County, and northwestern Horry County.
The committee is tasked with determining what to do with the state-owned utility.
The process begins Thursday when the Department of Administration presents its report to the committee and a committee of the Senate Finance Committee.
State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. of Florence chairs the Finance Committee.
After receiving the report, the House committee will begin meeting in late February. The two bodies’ committees must make a recommendation within 30 days of what to do with the report.
In May 2019, the General Assembly approved and Gov. Henry McMaster signed Act 95 requiring that the state’s Department of Administration prepare a report to determine how to proceed with Santee Cooper: sell it, hire an outside company to manage it, or allow the utility to reform itself.
The report was issued Tuesday by the Department of Administration.
It makes no recommendations between the three options but does select one sale bid, one management bid, and the reformation option to discuss benefits and additional considerations of each.
The department selected a bid by Florida’s NextEra Energy as the sale bid and Virginia-based Dominion Energy as the management bid.
NextEra would be a new player in the power market of the state. Dominion Energy merged with SCANA of Cayce last year.
Deciding the fate of Santee Cooper has been a focus of the General Assembly since 2017 when SCANA and Santee Cooper announced that they were abandoning a nuclear project in Fairfield County.
SCANA, subsequently merged with Dominion, earned 55% percent of the project and Santee Cooper owned the remaining 45%.
The abandonment of the project caused Santee Cooper to lose about $4 billion. The utility has $3.6 billion in debt.
Santee Cooper serves 189,780 retail customers in South Carolina and provides power to the state’s 20 electric cooperatives including Darlington-based Pee Dee Electric Cooperative.
