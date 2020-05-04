COWARD, S.C. – J.C. Lynch Elementary announced Monday that it has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch.
J. C. Lynch Elementary is one of only 404 elementary schools across the United States to receive this honor.
PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the United States.
“This recognition highlights the commitment of our teachers and staff to empower students to take charge of their own learning through the rigorous PLTW STEM curriculum experiences,” said Angela Tanner, the principal at J. C. Lynch Elementary. “We are equally excited to be adding 9 new computer science modules to our program in 2020-20201 in grades K-6.”
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs.
To be eligible for the designation, J. C. Lynch Elementary had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level and have more than 75 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-19 school year.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.
“It is a great honor to recognize J.C. Lynch Elementary for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”
J.C. Lynch Elementary is part of a community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging and empowering learning opportunities. For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.
For more information on J.C. Lynch Elementary’s PLTW Launch program or to set up a school visit, contact Tanner at 843-389-3323.
