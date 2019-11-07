FLORENCE, S.C. — The Isaac Wilson project will be honoring 10 members of the Florence community at its third annual Evening of Distinction event on Friday evening.
The honorees will be Sulondia Ham, Les Echols, Emma Sellers, Maggie Glover, Terry Alexander, Felecia Smith, Madie Robinson, Tonya Morman, Kalea Jackson, and Tonya Brown.
The event will be hosted by Jeffrey G. Poetry.
Wilson previously ran for an at-large seat Florence City Council in 2016. He was defeated in the Democratic primary by current council members Octavia Williams-Blake and Glynn Willis.
Two council members are elected by the city at-large in the 2016/2020 election cycle.
He secured 12.87% of the vote in the primary to come in fourth behind Williams-Blake, Willis, and Bryant David Moses. Williams-Blake and Willis were elected over Republican Chris Wegmann in the general election.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door.
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Staybridge Inn and Suites at 150 Westpark Drive in Florence.
