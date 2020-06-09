FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Mt. Airy, N.C., woman who was last seen in Florence.
Ashley Elizabeth Bowman, 30, was last seen June 5 getting into a white taxi van with an unknown man and then leaving the Travel Lodge Motel on West Palmetto Street, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Bowman is a white female, about 5' 5" tall, who weighs about 140 pounds and has long black hair. According to family members, she also has a tattoo of a green heart on her lift hip.
Anyone with knowledge or information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iphone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
