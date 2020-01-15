DILLON, S.C. — Inland Port Dillon’s rail moves have increased 32% in the fiscal year.
The South Carolina Ports Authority reported 3,027 rail moves in December for the inland port for a total of nearly 17,000 rail moves for the fiscal year.
Inland Port Dillon, off Interstate 95’s exit 190, opened on April 16, 2018, with a ceremonial ribbon-tearing by the two container-moving cranes at the site. It has seen constant growth since it opened.
In December, the ports authority handled 187,882 twenty-foot equivalent container units at the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in December. This brings the total units handled thus far in fiscal year 2020, from July through December, to 1.23 million, up nearly 4% year-over-year.
The ports moved 105,783 pier containers in December for a total of 694,656 pier containers thus far in fiscal year 2020.
Breakbulk and vehicle cargo have seen strong year-over-year growth. The port handled 45,816 pier tons in December for a total of 356,179 pier tons in fiscal year 2020, up 39% from the same period a year ago. The port moved 16,436 vehicles across Columbus Street Terminal in December for a total of 115,607 vehicles in fiscal year 2020, up nearly 36%.
Inland Port Greer reported 10,735 rail moves in December for a total of nearly 75,000 rail moves in fiscal year 2020, up 23% year-over-year.
“Our ongoing growth supports our long-planned, vital infrastructure projects, which are close to becoming a reality,” Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “In 2021, S.C. Ports will open the first phase of the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal and achieve a 52-foot depth in Charleston Harbor. Our enhanced capacity and big-ship capabilities make the Port of Charleston ideal for cargo owners wanting access to both Southeast consumers and global markets.”
Leatherman is a state senator from Florence County.
Overall, the ports authority had its best calendar year in its history, handling 2.44 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in 2019, a 5% increase year-over-year.
Inland Port Greer and Inland Port Dillon also saw record-breaking activity in 2019 with 190,539 combined rail moves, up 41% year-over-year.
S.C. Ports handled 1.38 million pier containers — as measured by the total number of boxes handled — in 2019 at the Wando Welch and North Charleston terminals. Of those, more than 1.1 million containers went across the docks of the Wando terminal while major renovations were ongoing to enhance the terminal’s big-ship readiness capabilities.
Breakbulk cargo grew in 2019 with 725,828 pier tons handled, up nearly 10% from a year ago. The port also handled 225,191 vehicles, up 4%, and 262,776 cruise passengers, up 24%, in 2019.
Newsome said volumes were strong across business segments in 2019, despite ongoing global trade issues.
“We enter 2020 with a great decade of growth behind us, during which we doubled our volumes, tripled our asset base and added more than 200 people to our team,” Newsome said. “Our cargo growth and efficient terminals are only made possible through the dedication of our team and the broader maritime community.”
The South Carolina Ports Authority was established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942. It owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer.
For more information on SCPA, visit scspa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.