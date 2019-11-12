DILLON, S.C. — Inland Port Dillon has handled 11,151 rail moves since July.
Inland Port Dillon, which opened on April 16, 2018, handled 2,484 rail moves in October for a total of 11,151 rail moves since July, according to information released Tuesday by the South Carolina Ports Authority.
“Southeast ports continue to outperform other U.S. ports, which is a trend we anticipate continuing as S.C. Ports offers customers reliability, efficiently run terminals and the best workforce in the business,” Ports Authority President and CEO James Newsome said. “Our ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the opening of the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal in North Charleston in 2021, will ensure we have ample capacity to meet our customers’ future needs as well.”
Leatherman is a state senator from Florence County.
South Carolina ports moved 217,360 20-foot equivalent container units across the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in October. SCPA has moved 855,959 units since July, a 7% increase year-over-year.
As measured by the total number of boxes handled, the ports have moved 122,591 pier containers in October for a total of 484,549 pier containers in fiscal 2020, up nearly 7% from a year ago.
The ports handled 20,986 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal in October.
The ports authority has seen a 36% uptick in vehicles coming through the port with 79,238 vehicles moved thus far in fiscal year 2020.
Breakbulk cargo was also strong in October with 61,305 pier tons handled; breakbulk cargo is up 43% for the fiscal year with 247,111 pier tons handled since July.
“We have seen strong volumes in early fiscal year 2020 with growth across multiple business segments,” Newsome said. “While we face some uncertainty in the global market, we are working to further grow and diversify our cargo base to ensure continued success.”
Inland Port Greer, located in the Upstate of South Carolina along Interstate 85, had 11,849 rail moves in October for a total of 54,514 rail moves thus far in fiscal year 2020, up 30% year-over-year.
The South Carolina Ports Authority was established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942. It owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer.
For more information on SCPA, visit www.scspa.com.
