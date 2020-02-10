DILLON, S.C. – Rail moves are up by 18% at South Carolina's two inland ports.
The South Carolina Ports Authority reported Monday morning that Inland Port Dillon had 3,237 rail moves during January. Combined with Inland Port Greer, which had 11,552 rail moves in January, rail moves have grown by by 18% year over year at the two inland ports.
Inland Port Dillon opened on April 16, 2018, with a ceremonial ribbon-tearing by the two cargo-container-moving cranes at the site.
“Our volumes are consistent and strong during a time of uncertainty in the global market,” S.C. Ports Authority President and chief executive officer Jim Newsome said. “Our success is made possible by our efficiently run terminals, excellent maritime community and advantageous position in the Southeast. We plan to further grow our cargo base through increased retail cargo and enhanced rail connections.”
In March 2021, the ports will open the country’s newest container terminal — the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal — and achieve the deepest harbor on the East Coast when Charleston Harbor reaches 52 feet of depth. They recently celebrated the structural completion of the first building at the Hugh Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston. The operations building is taking shape as work progresses on the 1,400-foot-wharf.
In January, the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey announced that Newsome will be inducted into the prestigious 2020 International Maritime Hall of Fame.
Newsome also was honored with the Roger Milliken Defender of Manufacturing Award from the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance, and the Distinguished Service Award from the University of Tennessee.
S.C. Port’s Engineering and Operations Departments received recognition for engineering excellence by the American Council of Engineering Companies of South Carolina for environmental work on Drum Island and transportation improvements at Wando Welch Terminal.
The South Carolina Ports Authority was established by the state's General Assembly in 1942. It owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer.
As an economic development engine for the state, port operations facilitate 225,000 statewide jobs and generate nearly $63.4 billion of annual economic activity.
