LAKE CITY, S.C. — A Lake City recycling company has recognized a North Carolina plant of a mattress fabric company.
Culp Inc. announced this week that the company's Stokesdale, N.C., plant had received a 2019 Sustainability Award from ICE Recycling.
ICE Recycling custom designs plans for local businesses to divert their waste products away from landfills. ICE Recycling specializes in carbon footprint reduction by the bailing, grinding and packaging of recycling materials for alternate end uses.
Culp Home Fashions has been working with ICE Recycling since 2017 to achieve landfill-free status at the company’s Stokesdale, N.C., production facility. Substantially all fabric and yarn waste, as well as plastic, cardboard and other operational waste, generated from the Stokesdale location is now sent to the recycling facility at ICE Recycling so none of this material enters a landfill. Culp conducted extensive employee training and followed strict guidelines and procedures to reach this goal for Stokesdale.
In addition to the Stokesdale plant, Culp Home Fashions has another North Carolina manufacturing facility located in High Point that produces mattress covers.
This facility, known as CLASS, is expected to achieve landfill-free status within four to six months.
“We are very pleased to receive this award from ICE Recycling, which reflects our focused efforts to produce our fabrics and manage our operations in a responsible manner and promote a sustainable future for Culp and our customers," said Robert Culp, chief executive officer of Culp Inc. "We are also mindful of our impact on the communities where we do business, and we continue to work to identify ways to conserve natural resources and reduce our environmental footprint. We are increasing awareness throughout our company to achieve continuous improvement in environmentally sustainable practices”
Culp Inc. is a marketer of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. The company has operations located in the United States, Canada, Asia, and Haiti.
