FLORENCE, S.C. — Now it's official. S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. will seek another term of office.
Leatherman, 88, signed his statement of intention of candidacy and party pledge Monday afternoon at an event hosted by the Florence County Republican Party for those seeking office to file the paperwork necessary to do so.
Leatherman has served in the Senate since he was first elected in 1980. Filing on Monday confirmed what Leatherman told the Morning News last spring.
“People ask me why you want to continuing being a senator,” Leatherman said last year. “And this will sound corny to you, but I’ll tell it anyway. I came to Florence, South Carolina, in 1956, and South Carolina’s been good to me and my family, and I want to leave it better than I found it.”
He said he hadn’t really considered retiring.
“I don’t think I could ever be there,” Leatherman said last year. “I have a son that’s a doctor up in Raleigh, and he told Jean [Leatherman’s wife], ‘Don’t you ever let Dad retire.’”
Jean stood by his side Monday afternoon.
Florence County Councilman George D. Jebaily became one of the first candidates to file for the mayor's seat Monday afternoon after he filed at the elections commission office.
Incumbents to file at the Republican event Monday included State Reps. Phillip Lowe and Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr., Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety and Florence County Councilmen Roger Poston and Kent C. Caudle.
Others to file at the event were Florence County Council candidate Jerry Yarborough, Florence County Sheriff candidates T.J. Joye and Glen Kirby and Florence City Council candidate John Sweeney.
Florence City Council candidate Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes also filed on Monday afternoon at the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
Other incumbents to file Monday included Congressman Jim Clyburn for Congressional District 6, state Sen. Greg Hembree for Senate District 28, S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy for Senate District 29, S.C. Sen. Ronnie Sabb for Senate District 32, S.C. Rep Pat Henegan for House District 54, S.C. Rep. Jackie Hayes for House District 55, S.C Rep. Lucas Atkinson for House District 57, S.C. Rep. Roger Kirby for House District 61, S.C Rep. Robert Williams for House District 62, S.C. Rep. Cezar McKnight for House District 101, Fourth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers, Florence County Treasurer Laurie Walsh Carpenter, Darlington County Councilmen Robert Kilgo, Le Flowers and Lewis Brown, Darlington County Clerk of Court Scott Suggs, Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee, Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis and Darlington County Treasurer Jeff Robinson.
Others to file Monday included U.S. Senate candidates Jamie Harrison and Duke Buckner, Democratic candidate Manley Marvell Collins for S.C. Senate District 32, Miko Pickett for House District 57, Florence County Sheriff candidate Darrin Yarborough and Darlington County Sheriff candidate Michael August.
