Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... THE COUPLING OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN SUNDAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED FIRE DANGER. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DROP TO 25 TO 30 PERCENT, ACCOMPANIED BY NORTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. THE SOUTH CAROLINA FORESTRY COMMISSION ISSUED A STATEWIDE BURNING BAN ON TUESDAY, APRIL 7 THAT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.