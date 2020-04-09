FLORENCE, S.C. – One employee, one customer at the time is the way the Huddle House on Pamplico Highway is conducting business during the coronavirus pandemic.
With social distancing expanded to the end of April, the Huddle House and other restaurants’ dining rooms are closed to customers.
For the Huddle House, it is strictly takeout or curb service.
Nikki Driggers, a server, was on duty one recent day at the Huddle House, cooking, taking orders and assisting customers with pickup and curb service.
“They can call me from the parking lot if they don’t want to come in, and I’ll take the food out to them,” Driggers said.
“We are serving everything on the menu,” she said. “But the most requested items are burgers and omelets.”
Driggers said people even have come in wanting to purchase bread and buns.
“I’ve sold some,” she said.
Driggers said it is unusual and a little “weird” not having any customers in the restaurant. She said servers are used to interacting with the customers.
The social distancing guidelines set for by the government, preventing restaurants from serving customers in their dining rooms, haven’t stopped business, but it has slowed it down.
Driggers said they have approximately 20 or 30 orders a day now, nothing compared to before the coronavirus outbreak.
The phone was ringing steadily one afternoon earlier this month at the Huddle House as one customer at a time came by to pick up an order.
Driggers said the Huddle House is open 24 hours, and as long as third shift comes in, they will be open.
Driggers has been an employee at the Huddle House for approximately four years. She said most of the employees have been retained so far.
Asked if she was afraid to be out and working, Driggers said, “Not really. God knows your day. He knew it even before I was born.”
