DILLON, S.C. — A manufacturer of specialty building products throughout the United States announced plans Tuesday to establish operations in Dillon County.
Huber Engineered Woods LLC is expected to invest $30 million, which is projected to create 30 new jobs.
The company is looking forward to being a key partner in the success of Dillon County, according to Kirk Blanchette, chief financial officer and vice president of strategy. He said the company wanted to thank the state Department of Commerce for welcoming the company to the state.
"Environmental health and safety are core tenets to business practice at Huber," Blanchette said. "Our commitment to respect for people is paramount at our five engineered wood manufacturing sites, our R&D facility and our Charlotte ... headquarters, and it will be in our new Dillon ... location as well."
"This $30 million investment by Huber Engineered Woods LLC in Dillon County will change the lives of South Carolinians, and for that, we couldn't be more grateful." Gov. Henry McMaster said. "We wish Huber Engineered Woods LLC all the best on their new endeavors, and I look forward to watching them succeed for years to come."
"South Carolina's manufacturing sector continues to thrive, attracting world-class businesses like Huber Engineered Woods LLC," Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. "I congratulate them on their new investment and look forward to watching them succeed in our state."
"Huber Engineered Woods LLC will make a huge impact on the economy in Dillon County with this investment," Dillon County Council Chairman Stevie Grice said. "We are excited they have chosen our great state and community to locate their new facility."
"Today's announcement by Huber Engineered Woods LLC represents progress and opportunity for everyone in our community, and it is the perfect complement to our ongoing efforts to attract industry to our county," Dillon County Administrator Tony Clyburn said.
"Manufacturing is our backbone here in the NESA region. It's great to see companies like Huber Engineered Woods LLC recognize this and choose to make a significant investment in the great people of this region," NESA Executive Committee Chairman Yancey McGill said. "We couldn't be more excited for both the company and Dillon County and we look forward to watching them prosper. -
The new facility will be at 250 Harllees Bridge Road in Dillon.
The company's new 109,200-square-foot facility will treat paper materials used in ZIP System sheathing, which features a patented, integrated paper overlay that provides a water-resistant barrier.
The Dillon facility will also supply a critical component of the ZIP System panel manufacturing process.
Huber Engineered Woods LLC is the creator of AdvanTech subflooring and ZIP Syste sheathing products.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Dillon County a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.
The new facility is projected to be open and operating by late 2020. People interested in joining the company should visit huberwood.com/careers.
