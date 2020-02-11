FLORENCE, S.C. — Smoke alarms save lives — if residents can afford them.
Howe Springs Fire Rescue plans a push in schools, on social media and in the community to get smoke detectors into the residences of those who can least afford them. The department received a Sound Off grant to pay for 300 smoke detectors and a classroom education program to go along with them.
Howe Springs is one of several South Carolina fire departments that were awarded the grant.
"We're looking forward to being able to install those in our community as needed," said Capt. Michael Page, who is heading up the effort for the agency.
"We do have a very rural population and we're just thankful we can help anybody who calls and asks. We try to put our focus on the lower income, people who need the assistance," Page said.
Page said a house on fire to which the department responded didn't have smoke alarms and the residents were lucky to get out safely.
"Smoke alarms, they aren't cheap. And we know that. I would hate to know that somebody asked for something and needed it and I wasn't able to provide it. This is a great way for us to be able to provide those smoke alarms for those homes," he said.
As part of the education portion of the grant the agency has partnered with Dewey L. Carter Elementary School. Page said the curriculum is geared to second- and third-graders and said he would teach one of the classes.
To see how well the classes go the students are tested to see how much fire safety information they know before the class and again after the class. In years past the classes have shown a 35-50 percent increase in knowledge, he said.
"Students take homework to their guardians and parents and talk to them about what they've learned and talk to them about checking their smoke alarms, seeing if they're in need or in good shape or need replacing and then hopefully they'll bring that paperwork back," Page said. "When you get the kids involved you're going to get the parents involved — that's a good point of the Sound Off program."
In addition to getting smoke alarms, Page said the program will also offer a fire safety inspection of the homes in which firefighters install alarms.
"We try to go above and beyond just the smoke alarms. There are other dangers in people's homes that they may not realize," Page said. "We're not there to pass judgment. We're not there to point fingers and say you're doing this wrong. Our main goal is to keep our citizens safe and the best way we know how to do that is through education."
To schedule a smoke-alarm installation, Page said, residents of the Howe Springs Fire District should call the headquarters station at 843-669-4196 and ask him or any firefighter and say you're interested in smoke alarms.
Page said most likely, if the callers got a firefighter on the phone, they'd take down the information and he'd call back later to schedule the installation.
If there was enough staff at the station, though, Page said, they could do the installation at the time of the call.
Page said residents outside the Howe Springs Fire District could likely reach out to their fire department as most had programs to get smoke detectors out to those in need.
