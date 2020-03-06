FLORENCE, S.C. — Each member of the Florence County Council has over $100,000 in funding to allocate to his or her district or to projects that will benefit the county as a whole.
What are the funds allocated by district?
The most recent financial report of the county council details four funds: infrastructure, paving, utility, and in-kind.
Infrastructure funds are derived from annual appropriation included in the county budget. Each district receives an equal amount, but any unused balances from the previous years carry over. The infrastructure funds are subject to guidelines established by the county council on March 4, 2004. Examples of acceptable uses include capital expenditures for recreation, water, sewer, and other public projects.
Paving funds are derived from the county's $35 road system maintenance fee. Fourteen percent of the funds collected are divided equally among the nine districts. Remaining funds are carried over into the next year.
The utility funds are derived from payments from the city of Florence to purchase the county's utility system. The city annually paid $382,000 that was evenly divided among the nine council districts. The final payment was made on Jan. 1, 2012, but some of the funds remain and continue to carry over.
The in-kind funds are projects performed by the public works department. However, no county councilmen has spent any of those funds in the current fiscal year.
How much was appropriated to each fund in the 2019-20 county budget?
The infrastructure fund received appropriations of $1.171 million including $540,000 of new general revenue funds and the remainder as a carryover balance.
The paving fund received appropriations of $1.613 million including new funds of $474,000.
The utility fund had appropriations of $254,917. These funds are carryover balances plus interest.
An appropriation of $19,800 in in-kind funds was made for each district.
How are the funds spent?
Each county councilman gets to propose smaller projects.
Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety used an example of replacing playground equipment at Ebenezer Park as an example of what he would use the funds for. He said this item would likely be on the March council agenda.
The funding can go to projects that benefit the county as a whole. For example, in February, each district spent $3,556 in infrastructure funds for a replacement roof of a building at the Lynches River County Park.
Each county district will also use $3,333 in infrastructure funding to assist the city of Florence with repairs to an outfall pipe.
The projects are then approved by the whole council. Usually, these projects are approved near the end of the county council meetings under other business but can come during the awarding of contracts as well.
Council District 1 (Jason Springs)
Infrastructure Balance: $175,195
Paving Balance: $228,434
Utility Balance: $47,186
Council District 1 had a beginning infrastructure fund balance of $187,551. Of that, $12,356 has been committed or spent on projects during the current fiscal year.
This does not include $656 for two new cameras for the security system at the new Lake City Park. It also does not include $5,000 to assist the town of Scranton with the purchase of a county-owned truck.
In December, up to $2,400 was allocated to assist the town of Olanta with the construction of a shelter at the Avondale Well.
Council District 1 had a beginning paving balance of $226,434 and a utility balance of $47,186. There have been no commitments or expenditures before the February meeting.
However, in February, $9,900 in paving funds was committed to fund road stone on North Green Road.
Council District 2 (Roger Poston)
Infrastructure Balance: $129,425
Paving Balance: $142,518
Utility Balance: $2,656
Council District 2 has a beginning balance of $166,356 in infrastructure funds, $263,918 in paving funds, and $2,656 in utility funds.
A total of $36,931 in infrastructure funding has been spent or committed. This does not include $12,000 in infrastructure funding for the moving of playground equipment to the new Johnsonville Athletic Complex or $2,500 for the replacement of three doors at the Prospect Ball Field.
In January, $9,000 of infrastructure funds from both Districts 2 and 6 were allocated to assist the town of Pamplico with repairs to a well.
In December, up to $3,000 in infrastructure funds were allocated to install electricity in the picnic shelter at Saint Luke Park.
A total of $121,400 in paving or rocking projects has been spent or committed.
In December, up to $11,550 in paving funds were allocated to rock New Landing Road.
No utility funds have been spent or committed.
Council District 3 (Alphonso "Al" Bradley)
Infrastructure Balance: $59,492
Paving Balance: $78,391
Utility Balance: $34,243
Council District 3 had a beginning infrastructure balance of $66,798, a paving balance of $78,391, and a utility balance of $34,243.
A total of $7,306 in infrastructure funds have been spent or committed. This appears to derive from repairs to the playground at Brooks McCall Park.
This does not include $15,000 allocated for purchase and installation of inclusive playground equipment at Friendship Park.
No funds from the paving or utility funds have been spent or committed as of the February report.
However, in February, $49,000 in paving funds was allocated to the rocking of West Legg Road.
Council District 4 (Mitchell Kirby)
Infrastructure Balance: $68,778
Paving Balance: $20,235
Utility Balance: $42,659
Council District 4 had a beginning infrastructure balance of $76,084, a paving fund balance of $142,048, and a utility balance of $42,659.
A total of $7,306 in infrastructure funds have been committed along with $121,813 in paving or rocking funds.
In January, up to $2, 600 of infrastructure funding was committed for repairs to Savannah Grove Park and for practice gear for the Timmonsville Youth Football League.
No utility funds have been spent.
Council District 5 (Kent C. Caudle)
Infrastructure Balance: $57,112
Paving Balance: $172,329
Utility Balance: $3,620
Council District 5 had a beginning balance of $69,518 in infrastructure funds, $202,129 in paving funds, and $3,620 in utility funds.
A total of $12,406 in infrastructure funding and $29,800 in paving funds have been spent or allocated.
In December, up to $13,500 in paving funds were allocated for the rocking of Pate Street in Coward.
In February, $1,750 in paving funds were allocated to the rocking of Park Road in Coward.
No utility funds have been expended or committed.
Council District 6 (H. Steven DeBerry IV)
Infrastructure Balance: $103,808
Paving Balance: $100,358
Utility Balance: $14,459
Council District 6 had a beginning infrastructure fund balance of $297,238, a paving fund balance of $193,358, and a utility fund balance of $14,459.
A total of $193,400 in infrastructure funds and $93,000 in paving funds have been spent or allocated.
In January, $15,000 in paving funds were allocated to the rocking of River Neck Road.
No utility funds have been spent or committed.
Council District 7 (Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford)
Infrastructure Balance: $115, 909
Paving Balance: $191,841
Utility Balance: $57,289
Council District 7 had a beginning infrastructure balance of $118,464, a paving balance of $191,841, and a utility balance of $57,289.
A total of $2,555 in infrastructure funds have been committed or spent.
No paving or utility funds have been spent.
Council District 8 (James T. Schofield)
Infrastructure Balance: $102,774
Paving Balance: $36,761
Utility Balance: $763
Council District 8 had a beginning infrastructure balance of $130,329, a paving balance of $85,849, and a utility balance of $763.
A total of $27,555 in infrastructure funds and $49,088 in paving funds have been spent.
No utility funds have been spent.
Council District 9 (Dorriety)
Infrastructure Balance: $127,718
Paving Balance: $108,164
Utility Balance: $0
Council District 9 had a beginning infrastructure balance of $147,748, a paving balance of $188,164, and a utility balance of $48,245.
Amounts of $20,030 in infrastructure funds, $80,000 in paving funds, and $48,245 in utility funds have been spent.
