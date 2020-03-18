FLORENCE, S.C. — The House of Hope is taking steps to care for its staff, guests, residents and volunteers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Some of its volunteer opportunities will be restricted, movement of guests limited and connection with other agencies halted.
“We are working closely with local government as well as McLeod, MUSC and Hope Health to be certain we are doing everything we can to ensure a safe approach to what we do,” a spokesman for the nonprofit said Wednesday.
“If you know of anyone who is homeless, please direct them to our door and we will help. Donations of gloves and other medical supplies, cleaning products and paper products can be dropped at either shelter.”
Contact House of Hope for additional information at 843-667-9000.
