FLORENCE, S.C. — Shoppers attending the Jingle Bell Market at the Florence Center this weekend will have the opportunity to support House of Hope and, in doing so, possibly win a Christmas tree.
The Florence charity took 11 trees and had 11 people and organizations decorate them and have them displayed in the front of the Florence Center. For $5 people can buy a chance to win one of them, or five chances for $20.
The trees were provided by Joey McMillan Coldwell Banker.
"Sunday. we're going to draw for the winners, then we're going to shrink wrap them and deliver them," said Julie Maxim with House of Hope.
From a cardinal them to a tree decorated by Black Jack Harley-Davidson the trees are varied and offer a bit of something for everybody.
House of Hope also has wreaths on sale for those who want a bit less than a whole tree.
In both instances, all of the money generated goes to the organization which runs shelters for those in need.
"I hope it isn't going to be a small fundraiser. Both of these will be for operational expenses, to keep the lights on," Maxim said.
And the heat on as the shelter won't turn anyone away if the outside temperature is below 40 degrees.
The trees went up for raffle the same day tickets for the organization's Kirk Cameron event went on sale.
Cameron is a television and film actor and producer, noted for his work in the family films “Saving Christmas” and “Mercy Rule,” the documentaries “Unstoppable” and “Monumental,” and the inspirational film “Fireproof.” He is also known for his memorable roles in the “Left Behind” movies and as co-host of “The Way of the Master” television series.
Cameron spends much of his time producing new television and film projects and speaking to people around the country, teaching them how to share their faith and live out a gospel-centered marriage and family.
Maxim said tickets are available at the Florence Center box office or Ticketmaster but are less expensive at the box office.
The Jingle Bell Market is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The tree drawing will be at 2 p.m.
