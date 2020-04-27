FLORENCE, S.C. – House of Hope of the Pee Dee shared good news and bad news in a news release that it sent Monday.
“The good news is that our Irby Street location has re-opened and is well-stocked and ready for shoppers,” the Florence agency said.
“The not-so-good news is that we are closing the Palmetto Street store. We will have a closing sales event, beginning May 1, 2020 at the Palmetto store and there will be many great buys at this sale.”
Following this sale, all of the thrift store operations will be consolidated at the 30,000-square-foot store at 953 S. Irby Street.
“Additionally, after these changes, for the benefit of our great donors on the west side of town, we will maintain a donation drop-off location near Naturally Outdoors on Palmetto Street,” the agency said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.