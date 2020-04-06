FLORENCE, S.C. – The House of Hope has closed its two Mission Mart stores in Florence to protect its staff and customers.
“We will reopen when public health concerns have been mitigated and government mandates have been lifted,” a spokesperson for the nonprofit said in a news release. “We thank all of our customers for their loyalty. We hope to see you soon.
Also, stay tuned for online shopping.”
House of Hope continues to care for those facing homelessness in the Pee Dee. It asks people to consider a contribution to its ongoing work.
“Our expenses have risen in light of the coronavirus, and losing the revenue stream from the Mission Mart stores is difficult to overcome,” the spokesperson said. “But we know that God will supply our needs!”
Contact House of Hope for additional information at 843-667-9000 or at kholbrooks@hofh.org
To give, send text HOMELESS to 73256.
For announcements, visit facebook.com/houseofhopeflorence/
