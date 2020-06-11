FLORENCE, S.C. — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the 2018 case of a Florence man charged with killing two law enforcement officers near his home in the Vintage Place subdivision in Florence County.
Twelfth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements delivered notice to Frederick T. Hopkins Jr. of his intent to seek the death penalty in a Thursday morning hearing before Circuit Court Judge Michael G. Nettles.
The 12th Judicial Circuit includes Florence and Marion Counties.
Hopkins was transported to Florence for the hearing Thursday morning pursuant to an order filed on Monday, June 8, according to Florence County court records.
Hopkins entered the courtroom carrying a large stack of papers and immediately made reference to Clements as "Fat Eddie." He also greeted Florence County Sheriff William C. "Billy Barnes and Maj. Mike Nunn, general counsel for the sheriff's office, before sitting down.
Nettles then called the court to order.
Clements told the court that he intended to seek the death penalty against Hopkins for the deaths of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff's Investigator Farrah Turner. Hopkins has been charged with murders of both officers.
After Clements asked for permission to read the notice into the court record, Hopkins attempted to object.
Nettles told Hopkins that he would have an opportunity to object later in the proceeding.
Hopkins then asked Nettles to speak louder, indicating that he did not have his hearing aids.
Nettles informed Hopkins that the sole purpose of the hearing was deliver notice to him of the state's intention to seek the death penalty.
"It would be in your interest not to say anything into the record," Nettles said. "It might be used against you later."
Hopkins interrupted Nettles.
"On the contrary, your honor, I have a lot to say and I insist on making the statements," Hopkins said.
'OK, very good," Nettles replied.
Clements then read the notice into the record. He listed aggravating two circumstances that allow the state to seek the death penalty; that Carraway and Turner were law enforcement officials in the performance of their official duties and that the officers were killed during the course of one episode of conduct. Clements added that the trial could be held "not less than 30 days" from the date of service of the notice to Hopkins and his attorney.
Hopkins did not have attorney present at the hearing.
Earlier in the hearing, Clements also detailed difficulty in communicating with Columbia attorney Aimee Zmroczek who represented Hopkins at an earlier hearing. He said that the solicitor's office sent "reams of discovery" to Zmroczek but had not heard anything back.
Zmroczek did not attend Thursday's hearing.
Clements added that his office had sent notice of the hearing to her via letter and e-mail.
"Thank you for that, Eddie," Hopkins said when he was handed a copy of the notice by Clements. He then asked for permission to read the notice which Nettles granted.
Hopkins then began to speak before he was interrupted by Nettles.
"Mr. Hopkins, once again, I'm not your lawyer but it would probably be in your best interest not to say anything but you're insisting on doing so," Nettles said. "If you are going to say something, I'm going to ask that you stand if you address the court."
Hopkins agreed then asked for permission to lean on a chair because of the difficulty in standing in shackles.
'I have not received any wonderful, magnificent, accurate, truthful discovery under Rule 5 [of the South Carolina Rules of Criminal Procedure," Hopkins said. "Rule 5 as you all know is the discovery rule."
Hopkins was an attorney before he was disbarred in the 1980's.
"Mr. Clements III, eloquent though he is, nappily dressed, does not obey the rules of South Carolina Criminal Procedure," Hopkins said. "For instance, Rule 2."
He then said he was denied the notice of an opportunity for a preliminary hearing by an unnamed Florence County magistrate.
"That was denied me by the presenting magistrate," Hopkins said. "He never said jack squat about a preliminary hearing."
Hopkins said he knew about the hearing anyway and requested one on a yellow paper and sent it to Clements on Oct. 10. He said Clements received that notice on Oct. 11. He added that Clements told Magistrate Kimberly Cox that he had received notice of hearing on Oct. 11 and had made a note to schedule the hearing for Oct. 31 on Oct. 28.
"Well, surprise, surprise, surprise, guess what," Hopkins said as he spoke to Clements. "You were 11 days late. There's no jurisdiction in this court and in any court in South Carolina because you screwed up with your date calendar. It had to be scheduled within 10 days."
Hopkins also proceeded to malign two Florence County Magistrates for their knowledge of the rule and indicated a belief that public defenders have been told not to worry about the timing issue or they will be punished.
At one point during his argument, Hopkins listed several television networks that covered that hearing.
"In that courtroom, I was surrounded by about two dozen armed deputies much like we see in this particular court room here," Hopkins said. "Their hands were on their pistols. They were after me to do something. Scratch my nose maybe and they would have shot me."
He added that four deputies surrounded his son, Seth, at the Oct. 31 hearing.
Turner and two other deputies had gone to Hopkins' residence to serve a warrant connected to Seth Hopkins, Frederick Hopkins' son, and had come under fire from the house.
Three Florence Police officers responded to their calls for aid and also came under fire.
Seth has since plead guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and was then sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Nettles then interrupted Hopkins and informed him that the purpose of the hearing was solely to provide him notice of the state's intention to seek the death penalty. He added that Hopkins had the ability to appeal anything in the proceedings against him.
Hopkins then told the judge he wanted to get more things on the record.
"Now's not the time to do that," Nettles responded.
"Well, I think it is," Hopkins said.
"No, it's not," Nettles responded.
Hopkins then asked for Nettles's name which Nettles gave.
Nettles then informed him that the hearing was concluded.
Clements then added to the record that Hopkins would be appointed two attorneys.
In addition to being charged with two counts of murder, Hopkins has been is charged with four counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting four other officers.
[This story will be updated]
