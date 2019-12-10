FLORENCE, S.C. — The first floor of Tiffany Straus' home Tuesday was a mix of empty shipping boxes, bows, ribbons, wrapping paper toys and HopeHealth employees who, fueled by a hearty breakfast, were working to wrap Christmas for 80 children in the Children of Hope Program.
On the steps by the front door was a care package for the UPS driver who was expected anytime — the UPS driver who has been making frequent stops at the home leading up to Tuesday's wrapping event.
The FedEx driver and postal carrier would also get care packages.
"The other day, before 9 p.m., UPS and FedEx had been here three times," Straus said. "We've definitely become friends with all the delivery workers."
Leading up to Tuesday, Straus said, a team of HopeHealth workers and good neighbors had worked to make sure the piles of deliveries left on the front porch made it quickly, and safely, into the home.
Once the summer fundraising campaign had concluded and budgets set for each family the fun began.
This year the program raised $27,000 to assist 80 children in need with about 500 presents, said Scherrie Cogdill as she and about a dozen others worked to wrap presents.
"We did most of the shopping online," Straus said.
There were also individual donors who adopted families and dropped off gifts and toys and the town of Coward donated about 100 stuffed animals.
And, as if the house wasn't crowded enough, a truck with "about 20 kids' worth of toys" was expected from HopeHealth later in the morning.
Going on 20 years now, the program started in the infectious disease department in Florence and, this year, expanded to HopeHealth Pediatrics in Manning and Florence as well as HopeHealth in Orangeburg and Aiken.
"Hopefully one of these days it will be a systemwide project that any child who enters Hope and has need, we will be able to help them," Cogdill said.
As for Tuesday's effort, a second shift of volunteers was expected later in the day and the game plan was to wrap at least "until the sun goes down."
"We all have our every day jobs we need to get back to," Straus said.
Anything that ships in after Tuesday will be taken to HopeHealth and wrapped there.
Parents who are part of the program will be welcomed at HopeHealth Friday to get the toys along with cookies and hot chocolate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.