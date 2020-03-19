FLORENCE, S.C. — One Florence clinic is meeting, adjusting, adapting and implementing its way through the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HopeHealth, which serves Florence and several Pee Dee and Lowcountry communities, established a strategy team that was to have met weekly to map out strategy for dealing with the pandemic.
"The team quickly progressed to meeting daily to respond to the changing status of the disease spread and update internal guidelines as needed according to CDC recommendations," said Deena Hilton, chief administrative officer at HopeHealth.
That team has worked to keep staff updated on training and other items geared to keep them, and patients, safe.
"This includes limiting visitors accompanying patients to their appointments to one healthy individual, ensuring sanitizer is available, intensifying our cleaning routines and schedule, and limiting size and frequency of meetings in order to practice social distancing," Hilton said.
That one healthy individual should not be a senior citizen, according to an announcement issued by the clinic.
"For pediatric patients, please do not bring siblings to the appointment. Additional visitors will be asked to remain in their vehicles," the announcement said.
The health clinic's front-line staff has instructions and is taking extra precautions should a COVID-19 patient arrive at one of the clinic facilities and each site has designated isolation areas if needed, Hilton said.
"Parking lot testing has not been initiated, but we continue to assess the need for it and are in regular communication with our health care partners about the need," she said.
"HopeHealth patients who are experiencing cough, fever, or shortness of breath and are concerned about potential COVID-19 exposure should visit https://muschealth.org/virtual-care for a virtual COVID-19 screening and then call their provider’s office," the clinic said.
HopeHealth cut back on outreach programs that could lead to the spread of the virus.
“We canceled all social events and patient classes such as Seniors with Hope and Cooking Matters early on out of an abundance of caution, and implemented travel guidelines for our staff,” said Dr. Heather Leisy, director of preventive medicine at HopeHealth.
"Our clinical care teams and providers are the true heroes," Hilton said. "They are focused and committed to keeping our staff and patients safe and healthy.
"Everyone has been incredibly flexible and open to nontraditional ways of care while we work to enroll more patients into the patient portal and prepare them for the possibility of telemedicine visits."
