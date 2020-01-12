FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth soon could be expanding in Florence.
On the agenda for the first Florence City Council meeting of the year is the first reading of Bill No. 2020-01, which declares five parcels of property as surplus and authorizes their conveyance to HopeHealth for future expansion of its facility and development along North Dargan Street in Florence.
The parcels to be conveyed are located in a line along the west side of North Dargan Street, near its intersection with East Marion Street.
Tax records indicate that the city acquired the properties from McLeod Regional Medical Center in 2015 for a price of $5.
HopeHealth is one of 23 nonprofit, federally qualified health centers in South Carolina. It provides health care services to individuals in Florence, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties and infectious diseases services in Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties.
The council also is expected to consider the second readings of a bill amending the city's 2019-20 budget, a bill annexing and zoning properties in the Windsor Forest subdivision, a bill annexing and zoning a property located at 317 Hutchinson Ave. and first readings of bills annexing and zoning property located at 2490 Abbey Way, annexing and zoning a property on West Palmetto Street, abandoning an easement located near Cecil Road and amending the city's unified development ordinance.
There are also two resolutions: one adding finance director Kevin Yokim as a director of the public facilities corporation and one declaring Jan. 26-Feb. 1 as Catholic Schools Week in the city.
The council also is expected to receive reports regarding the development of a residential rental registry ordinance and the development of a business license ordinance.
Elder James Williams and Cecilia Meggs of Lighthouse Ministries are also expected to address the council. Williams will speak about the water tap fees charged to non-city residents. Meggs is expected to provide an update on Lighthouse Ministries.
The council also is expected to recognize Billy Matthews from public works and Gerald Cameron from the police department for their retirements and Marilyn Wall for passing her "D" wastewater certification examination on Dec. 15, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.