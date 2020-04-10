FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth has established two outdoor sites for testing its patients for the coronavirus.
One site is at the Medical Plaza in Florence and one is in Manning.
These testing locations are by appointment only and require an order from a HopeHealth provider.
HopeHealth patients who are experiencing cough, fever or shortness of breath and are concerned about potential COVID-19 exposure should call their provider’s office to schedule a TeleVisit.
“These outdoor testing sites help us protect the health of our staff and other patients,” said Dr. Heather Leisy, director of preventive medicine at HopeHealth. “By scheduling the testing for specific times, we can also conserve our personal protection equipment supplies.”
All HopeHealth facilities remain open, but some appointments are being rescheduled as needed and many patients are using their smartphone or computer to visit their provider virtually through TeleVisits.
“The TeleVisits allow our patients to continue their care with their provider without having to leave their home,” Leisy said. “All our providers, including our behavioral health counselors, are now able to provide this service, and our staff are working diligently to ensure patients can access their TeleVisit appointments.”
The HopeHealth COVID-19 Strategy Team meets daily to respond to the changing status of disease spread and adjusts HopeHealth guidelines as needed, according to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HopeHealth has implemented more stringent screening measures at each of its locations and is screening every visitor. These measures include limiting guests accompanying patients to one individual who is in general good health, not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and is preferably not a senior. For pediatric patients, HopeHealth asks that siblings are not brought to the appointment. Additional visitors will be asked to remain in their vehicles.
While personal protective equipment supplies remain at sufficient levels, HopeHealth is now accepting donations of supplies, such as surgical masks and N95 respirator masks, that will be used throughout its 13 locations.
“Our organization is working to secure these items so we can ensure our health care providers have an adequate supply during the COVID-19 outbreak along with offering our patients an important layer of protection from the virus,” said Scherrie Cogdill, HopeHealth’s director of development.
To arrange a donation, call Cogdill at 803-473-8713 to arrange pick. HopeHealth does not want donations dropped off at any of its locations.
