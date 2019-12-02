FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth will celebrate World AIDS Day on Saturday with the 22nd AIDSWalk in downtown Florence.
The annual walk raises awareness for HIV. The event will start with a 10 a.m. program at Central United Methodist Church at 167 N. Irby St.
The commemorative walk and a free lunch will follow at the downtown church.
The theme this year is “Links for Life, Doing More Together.”
An estimated 1.1 million Americans live with HIV and yet one out of seven don’t know it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
