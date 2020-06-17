FLORENCE, S.C. − Boxes of food were donated by the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Florence and were given away Wednesday to patients and others at HopeHealth.
HopeHealth received 550 boxes from Harvest Hope, plus peaches. The food was given away at all HopeHealth locations in Florence.
